Joshua Garcia shocks fans with viral TikTok comeback

Garcia’s last TikTok upload was in May 2025, when he joined the “Kim Seon Ho” trend. That video eventually reached 29.4 million views and 2.7 million likes.

The actor first gained massive attention on the platform in 2021 after posting a video of himself dancing to “Ginseng Strip 2002.”

The clip became one of his most popular uploads, accumulating more than 160 million views and 11 million likes.