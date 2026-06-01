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WEATHER AND SCIENCES

Habagat, ‘Domeng’ to bring rains across Western Visayas and most of Luzon

PAGASA warns that the southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Typhoon Domeng, will bring moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong gusts over Western Visayas and most of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Bicol, Calabarzon and Mimaropa, raising risks of flash floods, landslides and rough seas for small vessels.
PAGASA warns that the southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Typhoon Domeng, will bring moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong gusts over Western Visayas and most of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Bicol, Calabarzon and Mimaropa, raising risks of flash floods, landslides and rough seas for small vessels.Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Typhoon “Domeng,” will bring rains across Western Visayas and most parts of Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, 1 June.

Based on PAGASA’s weather forecast, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the Bicol Region, Calabarzon and Mimaropa may experience moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms that could result in flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA warns that the southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by Typhoon Domeng, will bring moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong gusts over Western Visayas and most of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Bicol, Calabarzon and Mimaropa, raising risks of flash floods, landslides and rough seas for small vessels.
Habagat begins; #DomengPH brings rains to parts of Philippines

PAGASA added that Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the Bicol Region, Panay Island and Negros Occidental may also experience rains due to the combined effects of habagat and Domeng, which may bring strong to gale-force gusts across the country.

Meanwhile, Extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Mariners of small seacraft and all types of motor bancas are advised not to venture out to sea.

As of 8 a.m. on 1 June, Domeng was being monitored by the weather bureau inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

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