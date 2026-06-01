Habagat, ‘Domeng’ to bring rains across Western Visayas and most of Luzon

PAGASA added that Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the Bicol Region, Panay Island and Negros Occidental may also experience rains due to the combined effects of habagat and Domeng, which may bring strong to gale-force gusts across the country.

Meanwhile, Extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Mariners of small seacraft and all types of motor bancas are advised not to venture out to sea.

As of 8 a.m. on 1 June, Domeng was being monitored by the weather bureau inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).