SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
WEATHER AND SCIENCES

Habagat begins; #DomengPH brings rains to parts of Philippines

24-hour Tropical Cyclone Formation Outlook issued by PAGASA at 10 A.M., 30 May 2026. Despite no chance of landfall in the country, the trough of Severe Tropical Storm Domeng is expected to bring heavy rains and winds on eastern parts of the country along with the official arrival of the Habagat season.
24-hour Tropical Cyclone Formation Outlook issued by PAGASA at 10 A.M., 30 May 2026. Despite no chance of landfall in the country, the trough of Severe Tropical Storm Domeng is expected to bring heavy rains and winds on eastern parts of the country along with the official arrival of the Habagat season.Image from DOST-PAGASA
Published on

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday officially declared the onset of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, as Severe Tropical Storm Domeng continued to intensify over the Philippine Sea.

As of 11 a.m., Domeng was located 875 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.

PAGASA said the storm may reach typhoon strength by Saturday evening or Sunday morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

24-hour Tropical Cyclone Formation Outlook issued by PAGASA at 10 A.M., 30 May 2026. Despite no chance of landfall in the country, the trough of Severe Tropical Storm Domeng is expected to bring heavy rains and winds on eastern parts of the country along with the official arrival of the Habagat season.
'Domeng' maintains strength east of Luzon; rains to hit Visayas, Mindanao

The weather bureau warned that Domeng and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring rains over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and Antique, with possible flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are also expected across the Bicol Region, Quezon, Samar and parts of Northern Luzon.

Despite the rainy conditions, PAGASA warned of “danger” level heat index values of up to 44 degrees Celsius in some areas, including Cavite City and Infanta, Quezon.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph