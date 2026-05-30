Habagat begins; #DomengPH brings rains to parts of Philippines

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday officially declared the onset of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, as Severe Tropical Storm Domeng continued to intensify over the Philippine Sea.

As of 11 a.m., Domeng was located 875 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.

PAGASA said the storm may reach typhoon strength by Saturday evening or Sunday morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.