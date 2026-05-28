'Domeng' maintains strength east of Luzon; rains to hit Visayas, Mindanao

Although still far from the Philippine landmass, the trough of the tropical storm is already bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga. PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windflow affecting Palawan and the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao is expected to bring similar weather conditions over Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Lanao del Norte, and Palawan. Flooding and landslides remain possible in areas experiencing prolonged or intense rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms. PAGASA said severe thunderstorms may also trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

Coastal waters across Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan will be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 meters and winds coming from the southwest to west. Similar coastal conditions are expected over the rest of Luzon, with winds blowing from the northwest to west.