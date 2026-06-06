Ester exits PAR, but Habagat rains persist in Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Ester left the country's borders at 8 a.m.. Its center, as of 11 a.m., was spotted 550 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Moving east-northeastward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), the depression maintained maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. Ester is tracking toward the East China Sea and is expected to weaken into a post-tropical low by Sunday morning.

Despite Ester’s exit, the southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat," continues to dictate the weather across Northern and Central Luzon.



The combined effects of the recent weather systems officially ushered in the country's rainy season on Thursday, prompting PAGASA to temporarily suspend its daily heat index forecasts until the dry months return next year.

PAGASA forecast moderate to heavy rainfall measuring up to 50 to 100 millimeters over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales through Sunday noon. Occasional rains will persist over the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan, posing risks of flash floods and rain-induced landslides. PAGASA maintained General Flood Advisories for the Ilocos Region and neighboring provinces, where disaster risk reduction councils and residents near mountain slopes and major river systems, including the Abra, Laoag, and Amburayan rivers, are urged to take precautionary measures against rising waters.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Marine conditions also remain hazardous in the north. Rough seas with waves reaching up to 3.0 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes and the northern coast of the Babuyan Islands. Operators of small seacrafts and motorbancas are strictly advised to stay in port, while larger vessels should navigate with extreme caution.