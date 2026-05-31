Domeng to exit PAR Monday, but rains to persist due to habagat

In its 11 a.m. briefing Sunday, PAGASA said Domeng was located 645 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph while moving northwestward at 15 kph.

The weather bureau said the typhoon remains unlikely to make landfall and is expected to continue intensifying over the Philippine Sea until Monday before recurving toward southern Japan.

Despite its distance from the country, Domeng continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, or habagat, bringing widespread rains and thunderstorms.

On Sunday, rainy conditions and strong winds are expected over much of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, and parts of Mindanao.

For Monday and Tuesday, PAGASA forecast rains and thunderstorms over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, Panay Island, Negros Occidental, and Northern Samar.

By Wednesday and Thursday, rainfall is expected to persist but become concentrated over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised, but PAGASA warned of rough seas with waves reaching up to 3.5 meters along the seaboards of Batanes and the eastern coasts of mainland Cagayan and the Babuyan Islands.

The agency advised operators of small seacraft not to venture out to sea until conditions improve and the effects of Typhoon Domeng subside.