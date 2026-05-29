MMSU, agricultural firm partner for fertilizer technology trials in Ilocos Norte

The field trials are scheduled to be conducted during the 2026 wet season for rice crops and during the 2027 dry season for selected vegetable crops.

University officials said the project aims to generate data on the effectiveness of the fertilizer technologies under local conditions. The findings may also be shared with farmers through the university's extension programs.

The partnership is also expected to provide hands-on learning opportunities for agriculture students, faculty researchers, and extension workers through actual field experiments and technology demonstrations.

The agreement was signed by MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. and Xanadu Chairperson Wellington Soong.

Witnessing the signing were MMSU Extension Director Marlowe Aquino and Xanadu Executive Director Hazel Loreto-Murphree.

Also present during the ceremonial signing were Engr. Francis Alpas and Mr. Shungo Senga, representing Xanadu Agri Products Inc.

The fertilizer validation trials are expected to commence during the 2026 wet-season cropping cycle, with results intended to help assess the potential application of the technologies in local agricultural production.