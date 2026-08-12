Police said the victim entered into an online transaction on 4 August with a seller identified as Mikka Hernandez of Barangay Maquiapo, Guagua, Pampanga, for the purchase of four gold bracelets.

The victim transferred the agreed payment to a BPI account provided by the seller.

She later received a package through LBC Express but discovered that the bracelet delivered to her was allegedly fake.

Two other items that the seller reportedly promised to send later that day were not delivered.

The victim confronted the seller and demanded a refund after discovering the alleged counterfeit bracelet. As of the filing of the police report, however, the P80,621 payment had allegedly not been returned.

Police assisted the victim and advised her to preserve evidence related to the transaction, including screenshots of conversations, proof of payment, the LBC waybill and packaging, and the allegedly fake bracelet.

The incident was reported as estafa or swindling in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.