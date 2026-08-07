The largest allocation consisted of ₱21.64 million worth of ammonium chloride fertilizer intended to support rice production across the district's local government units.

Farmers' associations and organizations also received various agricultural inputs and equipment under several Department of Agriculture programs, including ₱2.99 million worth of pump and engine sets for corn production, ₱1.46 million worth of mungbean seeds under the High Value Crops Development Program, and ₱299,889 worth of multi-purpose cultivators through the National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program.

Also distributed were ₱4.96 million worth of LEED Cattle Multiplier Farm assistance for livestock development and ₱669,390 worth of cultivators, net mesh, vegetable seeds, and albendazole under the Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture program.

In his message, Barba underscored the importance of sustaining programs that strengthen the province's agricultural sector and improve farmers' livelihoods, saying the continued rollout of government interventions aims to promote long-term agricultural productivity and sustainable development across Ilocos Norte's second district.