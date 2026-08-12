Police said the complainants, a 31-year-old merchandiser and 48-year-old beautician Bernard Antolin Fontanilla, were drinking with friends at a wake when the suspect approached them.

The barangay official allegedly reached into a black sling bag, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at one of the complainants.

“Sabsabali kayo ah, dayo kayo nya!” the suspect allegedly said.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at Fontanilla and threatened him, saying, “Kayat mo ta paltugak ta ulom.”

The brother of the deceased intervened and pleaded with the suspect to stop and leave the complainants alone.

Responding police officers proceeded to the area and arrested the barangay official, who was brought to the police station for further investigation.

Police said no firearm was recovered from the suspect during his arrest.