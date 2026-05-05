Laoag LGU, MMSU ink partnership to strengthen MSMEs through innovation

MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr. and Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid led the signing ceremony, joined by representatives from partner organizations.

Through the agreement, the MMSU Technology Business Incubator will guide MSMEs in upgrading their products and expanding their business potential. Support will be delivered via the ATBI DAP-AYAN program, offering services such as market validation, prototype creation, intellectual property registration, pilot testing, business model formulation, planning, pitching, and registration.

In his message, Dr. Manzano underscored the university’s role in uplifting communities through innovation-driven initiatives.

He noted that MMSU continues to pursue efforts that enhance livelihoods, stressing that locally made products reflect the identity of their creators and should be developed to reach broader markets.

Mayor Alcid shared the same outlook, emphasizing the importance of establishing a recognizable identity for products originating from Laoag.

He said the goal is for consumers to immediately associate certain products with the city, reinforcing Laoag’s distinct brand and creativity.

The agreement also provides that selected MSMEs will undergo evaluation for advanced incubation support, including capacity-building activities, mentorship, coaching, networking opportunities, and assistance in accessing financial resources.

The partnership seeks to turn participating enterprises into sustainable and competitive ventures by maximizing the combined expertise and resources of MMSU and the Laoag City Government.