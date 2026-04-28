DA taps Megawide, NAPOCOR for farm upgrade

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative reflects a broader shift toward modernizing agriculture through private sector participation. “This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is a realization of the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a modern and sustainable farm sector for the country’s food security and farmers prosperity,” he said.

A key component of the partnership with Megawide is the rollout of agro-solar systems, which allow farms to generate electricity while maintaining crop production. The plan also includes building food processing facilities and establishing wholesale food terminals to improve storage, handling, and distribution.

The DA estimates these upgrades could reduce post-harvest losses by as much as 30 to 50 percent, a long-standing issue that has limited earnings for farmers and weakened competitiveness.

The program also promotes clustered farming, encouraging small producers to combine resources, adopt new technologies, and scale up operations into viable agribusiness ventures.

In a separate but related move, the DA signed another agreement with National Power Corp. and Asian Pyrochem Technologies Inc. to implement “Project SAFE,” focused on agroforestry development in watershed areas. The project will support crops such as cacao, coffee, bamboo, and abaca while introducing carbon financing and alternative trading systems to improve market access.

Officials said the twin initiatives are part of a wider effort to transform agriculture into a more resilient and market-driven sector, supported by stronger infrastructure and closer collaboration with private industry.