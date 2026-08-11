The victim encountered the 59-year-old suspect, who allegedly attacked him with a bolo, striking him three times in the head and three times in the back.

Despite his injuries, the victim managed to flee as the suspect allegedly chased him. He eventually reached relatives who helped him seek medical attention.

The victim was initially taken to the Solsona Municipal Health Unit before being transferred to Dingras District Hospital for further treatment.

Police later arrested the suspect and recovered a bolo measuring approximately 21 inches.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from a land dispute and was allegedly aggravated by the suspect’s intoxication.

The suspect remains in police custody while authorities prepare appropriate charges.