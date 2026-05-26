Lexus LS, LM redefine luxury mobility for leaders

The Lexus LM350h features a hybrid powertrain, advanced suspension system, and a seven-seater executive cabin equipped with reclining seats, ottoman support, a partitioned private space, and a Mark Levinson sound system aimed at delivering what the company described as a “first-class environment” on the road. Meanwhile, the Lexus LS500 combines a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid system with hand-finished interiors, executive rear seating with massage functions, acoustic glass, and Lexus Climate Concierge technology to create a quiet and refined driving experience.

Lexus said both vehicles reflect its philosophy of minimizing distraction while maximizing comfort, control, and composure for passengers. The company also highlighted its role as an official mobility partner for ASEAN Leaders’ Summit activities this year, where electrified LS500 and LM350 units were deployed for heads of state, delegates, and officials.