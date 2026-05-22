Lexus offers new ownership perks

Lexus Philippines has rolled out new offers this month for select models, with packages that cover payment options, insurance, service support, accessories and ownership perks.
The offers apply to the Lexus LM 350h, RX 500h F Sport, RX 350h, GX and NX 350h. Lexus said the program gives buyers more flexibility when they choose from its luxury vehicle lineup.
The packages also include added services that can help lower the usual concerns that come with owning a premium vehicle.
Lexus offers flexible payment options as well as value-added packages — from insurance to free preventive maintenance services and accessories on select models, offering greater flexibility and a seamless and worry-free ownership experience from day one.
These offers are available across a lineup that represents the full spectrum of Lexus luxury:
The Lexus LM 350h stands at the pinnacle of comfort, redefining mobility with a first-class cabin experience.
Designed for chauffeur-driven use, it features fully reclining executive seats, exceptional cabin quietness, and advanced ride comfort — creating a private, lounge-like space for passengers who demand absolute relaxation and privacy on the move.
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport delivers a more dynamic expression of luxury, combining performance-oriented engineering with bold styling.
Its hybrid powertrain offers responsive acceleration, while its sport-tuned suspension and driver-focused cockpit provide a more engaging and controlled driving experience without sacrificing refinement.
The Lexus RX 350h balances efficiency and comfort, offering a smooth and composed ride ideal for everyday driving.
Its hybrid system ensures quiet operation and fuel efficiency, while its spacious and well-appointed interior delivers the comfort and practicality expected from a premium SUV.
The Lexus GX brings commanding presence and rugged capability, engineered for those who require strength and confidence across varying terrains.
With its body-on-frame construction, advanced off-road systems, and refined cabin, the GX seamlessly combines durability with luxury — equally suited for urban roads and more demanding journeys.
The Lexus NX 350h offers a more compact yet equally refined option, designed for modern lifestyles.
Agile, efficient, and equipped with intuitive technology, the NX delivers a balance of performance, comfort, and versatility, making it ideal for both city driving and longer trips.
Beyond the vehicles themselves, Lexus enhances ownership with a range of premium add-ons and services.
Customers can personalize their vehicles with Modellista accessories, maintain their vehicle’s pristine condition through protective film and ceramic coating services, and enjoy added convenience through gas card packages and exclusive Lexus merchandise.
With these limited-time offers, Lexus continues to redefine the luxury ownership experience by delivering not only exceptional vehicles but a complete package of comfort, confidence and elevated value.