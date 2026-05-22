Lexus offers new ownership perks

Lexus Philippines has rolled out new offers this month for select models, with packages that cover payment options, insurance, service support, accessories and ownership perks.

The offers apply to the Lexus LM 350h, RX 500h F Sport, RX 350h, GX and NX 350h. Lexus said the program gives buyers more flexibility when they choose from its luxury vehicle lineup.

The packages also include added services that can help lower the usual concerns that come with owning a premium vehicle.

Lexus offers flexible payment options as well as value-added packages — from insurance to free preventive maintenance services and accessories on select models, offering greater flexibility and a seamless and worry-free ownership experience from day one.