Flagship comfort: Lexus brings LX 700h to Manila gallery

The LX 700h joins the brand’s growing electrified lineup, which already includes hybrid electric and battery electric models.

Lexus said the SUV was developed for buyers who want lower fuel consumption and hybrid technology while keeping the size, comfort, and off-road ability expected from a flagship SUV.

Underneath, the vehicle keeps much of the hardware found in previous LX models. It uses a Direct Shift 10-speed automatic transmission along with a double wishbone front suspension and trailing-link rigid rear axle.

Lexus also retained several off-road systems such as Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control and Multi-Terrain Monitor.

Lexus offers the LX 700h in several cabin layouts aimed at different buyers. The range includes a seven-seat Premier variant, a five-seat F SPORT version, and a four-seat VIP configuration.