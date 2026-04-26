Flagship comfort: Lexus brings LX 700h to Manila gallery

The Lexus LX 700h now sits on display at the Lexus Manila Gallery as the brand adds hybrid power to one of its largest and most recognizable SUVs.
The full-size luxury SUV carries over the familiar shape and road presence of the LX line but now runs with a hybrid system built around a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine paired with an electric motor. Lexus said the setup produces a combined 341kW output.
The LX 700h joins the brand’s growing electrified lineup, which already includes hybrid electric and battery electric models.
Lexus said the SUV was developed for buyers who want lower fuel consumption and hybrid technology while keeping the size, comfort, and off-road ability expected from a flagship SUV.
Underneath, the vehicle keeps much of the hardware found in previous LX models. It uses a Direct Shift 10-speed automatic transmission along with a double wishbone front suspension and trailing-link rigid rear axle.
Lexus also retained several off-road systems such as Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control and Multi-Terrain Monitor.
Lexus offers the LX 700h in several cabin layouts aimed at different buyers. The range includes a seven-seat Premier variant, a five-seat F SPORT version, and a four-seat VIP configuration.
The VIP model leans heavily into rear-seat comfort. It comes with Ottoman Seats for second-row passengers along with four-zone climate control, rear entertainment screens, and a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Lexus also fitted the SUV with its Climate Concierge feature, designed to adjust cabin comfort settings automatically.
Luxury SUVs have long relied on large engines and heavy bodies, but more buyers now look at fuel costs and long-term ownership expenses alongside comfort and performance.
Lexus appears to be targeting that shift with the LX 700h by keeping the traditional character of the LX while adding hybrid assistance into the mix.
The LX 700h is currently displayed at the Lexus Manila Gallery showroom.