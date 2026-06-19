Lexus takes luxury to Greenhills

On display are the RX 350h Executive, NX 350h Executive and LBX, three models that show how the brand is building its luxury range around hybrid power, comfort and daily use.

The RX 350h Executive leads the display. It carries the familiar Lexus spindle body and offers a cabin built around comfort, quietness, and smooth travel.

The luxury SUV uses an advanced hybrid powertrain and is aimed at families and buyers who want space, refinement, and better fuel efficiency without giving up a premium feel.

The NX 350h Executive gives Lexus a smaller electrified crossover for professionals and families who need a vehicle that can handle both weekday use and weekend drives.

The model sits in a segment where buyers often want an easier daily drive but still expect the finish and ride quality that come with a luxury badge.

The LBX adds a more compact option to the display. Lexus positions it as a city-friendly crossover for young professionals, first-time luxury buyers and urban users who want something easier to manage in tight spaces.

The Greenhills showcase also includes a lifestyle activity for Lexus owners and visitors.

Guests may bring their own Lexus apparel or buy a Lexus shirt at the display and have it customized with complimentary embroidery.

The weekend event gives Lexus a mall-based platform to meet customers outside a showroom. It also places the brand’s electrified models in front of buyers who may be considering a hybrid vehicle but want to see the cars in a more relaxed setting.

Lexus is using the showcase to present luxury as something tied not only to the vehicle but also to the ownership experience.