Lexus drives support for National Tournament of Club Champions

The annual tournament brought together club champions from 30 golf clubs nationwide, with competitors vying for top honors in the men's, ladies' and seniors' divisions. During the weeklong event, Lexus showcased its latest luxury and electrified vehicles, including the IS F Sport, NX 350h Executive, RX 350h Executive, GX Overtrail, LX 700h Premier and LM 350h 7-Seater.

Lexus also provided special prizes for winners and chauffeured rides for the six finalists during championship Sunday. The company said its support for the tournament reflects the values it shares with golf — precision, discipline, craftsmanship and the pursuit of excellence — while offering participants a closer look at its evolving vision of luxury and electrified mobility.