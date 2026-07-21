"The United States condemns China's dangerous and aggressive actions against Philippine navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on July 20, 2026, and calls on China to immediately cease its destabilizing conduct. China's troubling pattern of provocation against lawful Philippine maritime operations undermines regional peace and stability and directly contradicts China's repeated commitments to resolve disputes peacefully," Pigott said.

Pigott commended the professionalism and restraint shown by Philippine Navy personnel during the incident and reaffirmed Washington's support for the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which invalidated China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.

"We stand with our Ally, the Philippines, and commend the professionalism and restraint shown by Philippine navy personnel in this incident. We reaffirm the July 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which found that China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law. That decision is final and legally binding on both China and the Philippines. We will continue to stand with our Allies and partners in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Separately, Lipton condemned what he described as China's "dangerous and escalatory actions" at Ayungin Shoal, saying the incident injured a Philippine servicemember stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

"The United States condemns China's dangerous and escalatory actions at Second Thomas Shoal on July 20 that injured a Philippine servicemember serving on the BRP Sierra Madre," Lipton said.

The US envoy reiterated that the Philippines remains Washington's oldest treaty ally in Southeast Asia and a key partner in promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

He added that China's actions threaten regional stability and contrast sharply with the professionalism and discipline demonstrated by Philippine forces.

Lipton also backed the Philippines' call for China to end what she described as the illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions of its Navy, Coast Guard, and maritime militia in the South China Sea.

"The United States stands with the Philippines, its oldest treaty Ally in Southeast Asia, as a force for peace and prosperity."

"China's actions in the South China Sea threaten regional stability and stand in sharp contrast to Philippine forces' professionalism and discipline. We join the Philippines' call for China's Navy, Coast Guard, and maritime militia to stop their illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions in the South China Sea," he said.