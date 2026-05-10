LEXUS LEADSL: Toyota fields electrified fleet for ASEAN 2026

The program brings in private sector support for the country’s hosting of the 48th and 49th ASEAN Summits.

Lexus will field a fleet of electrified models for heads of state and official delegates. Toyota said the vehicles will include hybrid electric models such as the Lexus LS500 and LM350. The fleet will be used in key summit locations, including Cebu and Manila.

TMP president Masando Hashimoto said the company wants to show that secure and seamless mobility can work alongside sustainability and nation-building.

“By serving as the official mobility partner for ASEAN 2026, we aim to demonstrate how secure, seamless mobility can coexist with a deep commitment to nation-building and a sustainable future,” Hashimoto said.

“Through our electrified lineup, we are providing more than just transport for the region’s highest-level engagements but we are also showcasing a forward-thinking pathway to electrified elegance that prioritizes both quiet refinement and our collective responsibility toward a greener, more resilient ASEAN.”

He said Toyota’s electrified lineup will provide transport for high-level meetings while also presenting a quieter and lower-emission option for official movement during the regional event.

The partnership comes as the Philippines prepares to lead ASEAN under the summit theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

The ASEAN National Organizing Council said the use of electrified vehicles fits the wider discussions expected during the summit, especially on environmental sustainability, climate resilience and energy security.

Toyota said the Lexus fleet also supports the brand’s “Lexus Electrified” direction. In the Philippines, the Lexus lineup includes the all-electric RZ, along with hybrid models such as the RX 350h and NX350h.

The company also pointed to its charging and dealer support network. Lexus said premium electric driving is supported through the Lexus Manila Gallery and 14 participating Toyota dealers nationwide.

Apart from the Lexus vehicles for regional leaders and delegates, TMP will also support the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

The company will provide shuttle van service for working members involved in major business events tied to ASEAN 2026.

These include the ASEAN-BAC 106th Council Meeting, the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, and the ASEAN Business Awards.