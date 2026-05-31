Lexus LS, LM carry leaders in quiet comfort

Lexus is putting two of its flagship models forward as luxury vehicles built around comfort, privacy and hybrid mobility.

The Lexus LS500 and LM350h serve different roles, but both follow the same direction. They place more attention on the passenger experience than on flash.

The LS brings the feel of a formal executive sedan. The LM takes the idea further with a van layout shaped around space, privacy and long-distance comfort.

The Lexus LM redefines mobility at the highest level, offering a private, first-class environment for those who demand complete comfort, discretion, and control on the move.