Lexus LS, LM carry leaders in quiet comfort

Lexus is putting two of its flagship models forward as luxury vehicles built around comfort, privacy and hybrid mobility.
The Lexus LS500 and LM350h serve different roles, but both follow the same direction. They place more attention on the passenger experience than on flash.
The LS brings the feel of a formal executive sedan. The LM takes the idea further with a van layout shaped around space, privacy and long-distance comfort.
The Lexus LM redefines mobility at the highest level, offering a private, first-class environment for those who demand complete comfort, discretion, and control on the move.
Powered by a refined hybrid system, the LM350h delivers smooth, near-silent performance, while advanced suspension technologies ensure exceptional ride stability and composure, even across long journeys.
Its seven-seater configuration transforms the cabin into a true executive suite. Fully reclining seats with ottoman support provide long-distance comfort, while a partitioned cabin enhances privacy.
A large integrated display and Mark Levinson™ sound system create an immersive experience, with intuitive controls allowing passengers to seamlessly adjust seating, climate, and ambiance to their preference.
From advanced noise suppression to meticulously crafted interiors, every element is engineered to eliminate distraction—allowing leaders to remain focused, composed, and in complete command from departure to arrival.
The Lexus LS500 represents the highest expression of Lexus flagship luxury, crafted for leaders whose presence demands refinement, discretion, and complete composure.