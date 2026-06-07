Paths to forge and roads to drive on

To wax poetic, one has to be in love with what one is doing, I think.
So, for me, sometimes it happens when I am talking to my little schnauzer, Lexie, the toy poodle Grogu or the big boy schnauzer Boris. And there are times when the love for life comes in a drive that I won’t soon forget.
Did I tell you about the Lexus RX I took for a spin recently — RX 500h F Sport, which, according to the brand, represents the most dynamic expression of the RX yet, combining electrified power, advanced technology and Lexus craftsmanship.
What a looker
As I was getting ready for an early morning drive on the immaculate white Lexus, I might have been preparing for a journey of a thousand joys.
Funny, it was to be a short drive, actually. A trip out to the little house in Tagaytay that I visit when I need to take a short break, a yummy snack and some time to breathe — yes, breathe.
But, this story is not about my need for a break. It is about the wonderful drive on the Lexus as it has advanced on its own electrification journey. The RX 500h F Sport displayed the brand’s evolved body design with a powerful performance and a low center of gravity. It was built compact. I liked much that it had a wider stance, which reinforced its confidence on the road.
Silence in the cockpit
Inside, the RX 500h F Sport features Lexus’ Tazuna cockpit concept, designed to create an intuitive connection between driver and vehicle, or at least that is what I read in the brochure.
Up front, the key controls are within easy view and reach, minimizing distraction while enhancing engagement behind the wheel.
The exceptional craftsmanship and spacious seating for five seems to show that every journey will be experienced in comfort and luxury. Practicality remains uncompromised with generous cargo space and flexible rear seating.
Just drive
Built on Lexus’ GA-K platform, the RX 500h F Sport delivers a Lexus Driving Signature through superior comfort, confidence and direct responsiveness. Increased body rigidity and refined suspension tuning contribute to exceptional ride quality and dynamic handling.
A key innovation is DIRECT4, Lexus’ intelligent all-wheel drive system that continuously optimizes power distribution between the front and rear axles. Using dedicated electric motors and advanced control systems, DIRECT4 provides precise torque management for enhanced traction, stability and driver confidence in all conditions.
The system works in conjunction with Dynamic Rear Steering, which definitely made the driving experience sharper withimproved agility and greater stability at higher speeds.
Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) independently controls damping force at each wheel, providing exceptional ride comfort while maintaining composure through corners and varying road conditions. Drivers can select between Normal and Sport modes to tailor the vehicle’s character to their preferences.
At the heart of the RX 500h F Sport is Lexus’ breakthrough performance-focused hybrid system. Unlike conventional hybrids designed primarily for efficiency, this advanced powertrain has been engineered to deliver exhilarating performance alongside electrified capability.
The system combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine with a six-speed automatic transmission, an integrated front electric motor, a hybrid battery and a compact rear e-Axle.
This advanced hybrid system enables the RX 500h F Sport to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds all the while delivering a smooth, refined driving experience expected of a Lexus.
A safe drive matters
The RX 500h F Sport is equipped with the generation Lexus Safety System+, featuring advanced active safety and driver assistance technologies designed to help detect and mitigate potential hazards.
Enhanced capabilities include improved pre-collision system functionality with expanded object detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with faster recognition of surrounding traffic, and upgraded Lane Trace Assist for more natural vehicle positioning through bends and curves.
Miles to go…and more roads to travel. How and in what, only life knows… On to the next detour.