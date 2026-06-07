Paths to forge and roads to drive on

To wax poetic, one has to be in love with what one is doing, I think.

So, for me, sometimes it happens when I am talking to my little schnauzer, Lexie, the toy poodle Grogu or the big boy schnauzer Boris. And there are times when the love for life comes in a drive that I won’t soon forget.

Did I tell you about the Lexus RX I took for a spin recently — RX 500h F Sport, which, according to the brand, represents the most dynamic expression of the RX yet, combining electrified power, advanced technology and Lexus craftsmanship.