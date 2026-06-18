Lexus rolls out exclusive June offers on RX lineup

The limited-time promotion covers the Lexus RX range and is designed to provide customers with greater flexibility and added value beyond the driving experience.

Leading the campaign is the Lexus RX 350h Executive, which pairs the brand's self-charging hybrid technology with refined comfort, spacious interiors and intuitive features suited for both daily commutes and long-distance travel.

Customers looking for a sportier alternative can also take advantage of exclusive June offers on the RX 500h F Sport, which delivers electrified performance with the brand's signature luxury and dynamic styling.

Beyond financing options, Lexus is offering curated ownership packages that include personalized services and premium benefits aimed at enhancing convenience, peace of mind and the overall ownership experience.

The June promotion also extends to other Lexus models, including the LBX, NXh and GX, giving customers more opportunities to enjoy the brand's craftsmanship, innovation and premium service.

The automaker said the campaign reflects its commitment to delivering a luxury experience that goes beyond the vehicle itself by combining exceptional products with meaningful ownership benefits.

Customers may visit the Lexus Manila Gallery or explore available offers through the Lexus Philippines website and official social media channels. Consultations with personal sales consultants and access to premium services are also available through the Lexus Remote platform and the MyLEXUS mobile app.