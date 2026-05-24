Trough of LPA Brings Rains Over Mindanao, Palawan; PAGASA Warns of Flooding Risks

Large parts of Mindanao and Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms on Monday as the trough of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) continues to affect southern portions of the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin issued Monday, 25 May, PAGASA said the trough of the LPA could trigger moderate to at times heavy rains over Mindanao and Palawan, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region and Quezon are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms in these areas may also cause localized flooding or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening.

For coastal conditions, PAGASA said Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan will experience light to moderate winds coming from the northeast to northwest, with slight to moderate seas ranging from 0.6 to 1.5 meters.

Northern Luzon will have light to moderate winds from the southeast to south, with coastal waters remaining slight to moderate at 0.6 to 1.5 meters.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have easterly to northeasterly winds with coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 1.2 meters.