PAGCOR donates medical transport vehicle to elite Army unit

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) donated a fully equipped Patient Transport Vehicle to the Light Reaction Regiment (LRR) to strengthen the regiment’s emergency medical response capabilities.

During the unit’s 26th founding anniversary celebration on Friday at Fort Magsaysay, PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco formally turned over the vehicle as a reaffirmation of the agency’s support for the military.

“You operate in silence, and you win in silence. That is not just service. That, for me, is mastery,” Tengco said. “Every Filipino sleeps more peacefully because of you.”