Army receives mobile med laboratories

The Philippine Army received a donation of new mobile medical laboratories for its nationwide field units during a ceremony Wednesday at the Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.
The donation was made through the “Lab for All Program” of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, in partnership with the Robinsons Land Foundation Inc.
Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete accepted the mobile laboratories from the First Lady and Lance Gokongwei.
Army officers, enlisted personnel and civilian human resource staff witnessed the ceremonial turnover.
Nafarrete expressed appreciation for the donation, saying that the mobile laboratories will contribute to the welfare of soldiers and the communities they serve.
He said the support will inspire troops to remain committed to their mission, strengthen their capabilities and extend better care and assistance.
“This blessing is not just a gift of resources, but also a reminder that compassion, unity, and service continue to move our nation forward,” Nafarrete said.