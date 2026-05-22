Army receives mobile med laboratories

The Philippine Army received a donation of new mobile medical laboratories for its nationwide field units during a ceremony Wednesday at the Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.

The donation was made through the “Lab for All Program” of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, in partnership with the Robinsons Land Foundation Inc.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete accepted the mobile laboratories from the First Lady and Lance Gokongwei.