LPA to bring rain in Visayas, Mindanao

While it is poised to cross the country's monitoring boundary on Tuesday, weather specialist Veronica Torres noted in a morning briefing that “This low pressure area remains unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone.”

Although it is unlikely to worsen into a tropical depression, the advancing weather system will still significantly disrupt regional weather patterns.

“It may start bringing rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao as early as Thursday,” Torres said in Filipino.

Ahead of the incoming LPA's rain bands, the prevailing easterlies continue to dictate the country's immediate weather. PAGASA warned that these warm winds from the Pacific are already bringing cloudy skies, scattered rains, and potential flash floods over the Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan today.

Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking a second, more robust system, LPA 05b, located 2,585 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. Unlike the nearer disturbance, this distant system currently has a high probability of escalating into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.