Food, financial aid deployed amid massive Parola Compound blaze

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed emergency food boxes, sleeping kits and kitchen supplies Sunday to thousands of residents displaced by a massive fire in Manila’s Binondo district.
Reports disclosed that the blaze broke out Saturday afternoon in the coastal Parola Compound, tearing through a neighborhood constructed largely of lightweight materials.
The fire quickly escalated to Task Force Charlie by 5:15 p.m. as the coastal terrain complicated firefighting efforts, prompting Manila City officials to coordinate with the Philippine Air Force for a potential airborne response.
Firefighters brought the flames under control at 10:16 p.m. The Bureau of Fire Protection reported no injuries, deaths, or missing persons.
Authorities said the disaster affected 2,134 families, totaling 7,123 individuals. Roughly 500 families are staying at the Delpan Evacuation Center, while local social welfare officials continue validating registries as more victims seek shelter.
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of ready-to-eat meals Sunday and assessed the community’s immediate needs.
“These food items form part of the initial assistance provided by the department to ensure that affected residents have immediate access to meals while waiting for the arrival of other essential relief items,” the agency said in a statement.
The national government and the Manila local government unit announced that cash assistance distribution will begin Monday.
Families whose homes were completely destroyed will receive P15,000, while residents with damaged but repairable homes will receive P5,000. The local government will also provide building materials to help families reconstruct their homes.
Meantime, Manila Department of Social Welfare Director Jay dela Fuente said the city will guarantee continuous meal provisions and stable electricity and water at the evacuation centers.
For many victims, the government aid is a critical lifeline after they fled the fast-moving fire with nothing.
“We weren’t able to save any of our belongings,” said Jennifer, a local resident. “We don’t have any money left to spend.”
Another resident, Mila, said her family prioritized their lives over their possessions as the neighborhood was engulfed. “We really need clothes,” she said. “When we ran down, everyone was panicked and fleeing. We couldn’t grab anything.”
The DSWD said it is maintaining close coordination with Manila local officials to manage long-term recovery and support protocols. The cause of the fire remains under investigation