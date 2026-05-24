Food, financial aid deployed amid massive Parola Compound blaze

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed emergency food boxes, sleeping kits and kitchen supplies Sunday to thousands of residents displaced by a massive fire in Manila’s Binondo district.

Reports disclosed that the blaze broke out Saturday afternoon in the coastal Parola Compound, tearing through a neighborhood constructed largely of lightweight materials.

The fire quickly escalated to Task Force Charlie by 5:15 p.m. as the coastal terrain complicated firefighting efforts, prompting Manila City officials to coordinate with the Philippine Air Force for a potential airborne response.