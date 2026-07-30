The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday said it is prepared to implement President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s tax reform agenda once Congress passes the proposed measures into law.
In a statement, BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said the agency fully supports the President's tax reform program outlined during his fifth State of the Nation Address and is preparing for its implementation while sustaining ongoing reforms.
Mendoza said the BIR will continue advancing taxpayer-centered initiatives by simplifying compliance requirements, improving frontline services, modernizing its systems, and reviewing outdated regulations to make them more responsive to taxpayers' needs.
He added that the bureau will continue consulting stakeholders to ensure reforms address the concerns and realities faced by taxpayers.
According to the BIR chief, the agency aims to efficiently implement tax relief measures, encourage greater voluntary tax compliance, and sustain revenue collections needed to fund essential public services.