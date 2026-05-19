Flood, fire victims receive needed aid

“The distribution of hot meals formed part of their immediate response efforts for residents displaced by the flooding while authorities continued monitoring conditions in affected areas,” a representative from Pulong Duterte’s office said.

The relief efforts continued on Tuesday when the Office of the Vice President’s Kalusugan Food Truck distributed food packs to residents in Matina Pangi who were affected by another heavy downpour on Monday evening.

In a separate response to a recent fire in the densely populated coastal community of Barangay 23-C along Quezon Boulevard, Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte personally led the distribution of aid to affected families.

The fire impacted at least 466 families across Purok 4D–Mini Forest and Purok 5–Isla Verde.

So far, 423 of the affected families have received food packs, water containers, and PZD Kits containing blankets, undergarments and other essential items to assist in their recovery.

Authorities said they continue to monitor the affected communities as residents recover from the aftermath of the flooding and the fire.