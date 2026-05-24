Over 2,000 families receive assistance after Manila blaze

The DSWD assisted around 2,134 families, or 7,123 individuals, currently staying at the Delpan Evacuation Center after being affected by the fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon.

The distribution was carried out with the assistance of the DSWD Field Office–National Capital Region (NCR), particularly the Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), as part of the agency’s immediate response to ensure that internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sufficient food while staying at the evacuation center.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of Ready-to-Eat Food (RTEF) boxes to the fire victims with onsite assessment on the condition and needs of the affected families.

The agency chief also assured that the DSWD would continue to provide necessary assistance, including additional food and non-food items, in accordance with existing disaster response protocols.

The DSWD said it maintained close coordination with the local government of Manila to ensure all affected residents received proper assistance and support for their recovery.