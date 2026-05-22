Hot weather, bad skin? Here’s how you can fight back

Beach trips, pool days and long hours under the sun are part of summer for many Filipinos. But while warm weather activities can be fun, dermatologists warn that too much heat, sweat and sun exposure can also trigger a variety of skin concerns.
Among the most common are sunburn, acne breakouts and fungal infections — all of which tend to worsen during hot and humid months.
A painful sunburn is one of the most immediate effects of excessive UV exposure. Aside from redness and peeling, severe cases can lead to blistering and skin irritation. Doctors advise staying out of direct sunlight, cooling the skin with cold showers or compresses, and using moisturizers or aloe vera-based products to help soothe inflammation. Blisters should not be popped, as this can increase the risk of infection.
Health experts also stress the importance of prevention, especially during peak daytime hours when UV rays are strongest. Wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30, reapplying every two hours, and using protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses can help reduce skin damage.
Hot weather can also lead to acne flare-ups. Increased sweating and oil production may clog pores, causing pimples to appear on the face, back and neck. Dermatologists recommend using gentle cleansers, lightweight moisturizers, and non-comedogenic sunscreen to help manage breakouts during the summer season.
Meanwhile, fungal infections thrive in damp and sweaty areas of the body. Conditions such as athlete’s foot, ringworm and jock itch become more common due to heat and moisture buildup. These infections often appear as itchy, red, or scaly rashes and may spread if left untreated.
To avoid fungal infections, experts advise keeping the skin clean and dry, changing clothes regularly and avoiding tight or sweaty clothing for long periods. Anti-fungal creams may help treat mild cases, though persistent symptoms should still be checked by a doctor.
While glowing summer skin may look effortless online, specialists remind the public that healthy skin still depends on proper care, hydration and sun protection — especially during extreme heat.