India-based Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI) has acquired Filipino-owned personal care company S Brands Consumer Care Inc. in a 100 percent acquisition, further expanding its presence in the Philippine market.

The transaction marks Wipro Consumer Care International's second strategic acquisition in the country following its purchase of Splash Corporation in 2019, which owns brands such as SkinWhite, Maxi-Peel and Vitress.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its personal care portfolio and reinforces its leadership position across Southeast Asia.

Wipro Consumer Care International operates in more than 60 markets across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, with major operations in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and South China.

Nagender Arya, president for East Asia and chief operating officer of Wipro Consumer Care International, described the deal as an important milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

"As our 16th strategic acquisition, it reinforces our long-term commitment to the Philippines following the acquisition of Splash Corporation in 2019," Arya said.

He added that the Philippines remains an attractive growth market because of its young and expanding consumer base, presenting opportunities in hair care, skin care, fragrance and hygiene products.

Arya also said Wipro sees strong potential to introduce KERATINplus and other S Brands products to international markets.

S Brands founder and president Dick Sy Ong welcomed the acquisition, saying it would allow the company to reach more consumers while benefiting from Wipro's global network, research and development capabilities.

"Wipro has the track record and global reach to help make that happen. And with their proven R&D and innovation, we can give even more to our customers," Ong said.

He added that the two companies share a commitment to serving communities and creating value for consumers.