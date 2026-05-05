Extreme heat sweeps Central Luzon; public advised to take precautions

Meanwhile, Baler in Aurora, Clark Airport in Pampanga, CLSU Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, and Abucay in Bataan registered temperatures ranging from 39°C to 41°C under the "Extreme Caution" level.

Forecasts show that similar high temperatures are expected to persist tomorrow, May 6, with some areas possibly reaching up to 42°C again.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, according to Dr. Corazon Flores, Regional Director of the Department of Health (DOH) Central Luzon.

"Early warning signs include dizziness, excessive sweating, weakness, and rapid heartbeat. If not addressed immediately, this can progress to heatstroke marked by hot, dry skin, confusion, and loss of consciousness," Dr. Flores said.

She added that vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, people with existing health conditions, and outdoor workers are most at risk.

Authorities strongly advised the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and limit outdoor activities especially between 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to avoid heat-related illnesses.