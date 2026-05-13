Two dead in suspected oxygen deprivation incident inside well

Police said the victims were digging for the installation of a water pump when one of them descended into a deep excavation area measuring approximately 31 feet. Moments later, another worker reportedly noticed that the victim was no longer responding and went down into the hole to provide assistance.

However, both individuals allegedly experienced difficulty breathing due to the limited oxygen supply inside the narrow and deep excavation site, which may have caused suffocation and eventually led to their deaths.

The victims were immediately brought to the nearest medical facility, while authorities continue their investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.