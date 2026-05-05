Man found dead after going missing while swimming in Marinduque

A 48-year-old man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Gasan, Marinduque, was found dead Monday, authorities confirmed.

Armando Sapunto, a resident of Barangay Pangi, was last seen around 5 p.m. on 30 April along the town’s shoreline.

He was reportedly wearing a black jersey when he disappeared, prompting the Philippine Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue operation.

His body was later discovered along the shoreline of Pola, Oriental Mindoro and identified by his family through photographs.

According to Police Captain Lily G. Nicolas, authorities were alerted shortly after midnight through coordination with local police in Pola.

By 7 a.m., Coast Guard personnel, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the victim’s relatives retrieved the body.

It was examined by a municipal health officer before being brought back to Gasan later that day.