Marikina launches free circumcision program

Boys who underwent circumcision also received medicines and aftercare kits from the city government.

“We are preparing that with our kit. Our aftercare kit contains disinfectant, ointment for quick recovery of the wound, cotton, alcohol, swabs and other things to help the recovery of the kid,” Teodoro said.

The mayor also thanked medical personnel from various hospitals in the city who volunteered for the initiative.

“We have volunteer groups. Like I said earlier, Marikina Valley Medical Center sent around six doctors today, and tomorrow they’ll send more. Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center also has doctors. St. Luke's Medical Centeralso provided doctors. Our PLMar [Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina], our nurses, they’re also here,” Teodoro said.

“Of course, our City Health Office is here as well. The Armed Forces of the Philippines also sent medical personnel,” she added.