"The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that we cannot wait for another emergency before organizing the additional health workforce that our country urgently needs," Teodoro said."We must have a standing reserve of trained medical professionals and health volunteers who are prepared, properly equipped, adequately protected, and ready to respond whenever and wherever their services are required."

Under the proposed measure, the reserve force would be placed under the Department of Health (DOH) and consist of practicing healthcare professionals, retired medical workers, medical graduates and other health sector personnel.

The bill also proposes the creation of a Medical Reserve Corps Board, which would oversee the recruitment, training and mobilization of reservists. The board would include representatives from the DOH, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among other agencies.

In cases of national health emergencies or armed conflict, the board may recommend to the President the nationwide mobilization of the reserve corps.

The proposal also guarantees compensation, legal protection and other benefits for reservists called into service.

"This legislation recognizes that our health workers are not expendable. When we call upon them to serve in times of extreme danger, the government must likewise guarantee their welfare, safety, compensation, and legal protection," Teodoro said.

He added that the measure seeks to strengthen the country's disaster preparedness through inter-agency cooperation and a standing pool of trained medical responders.

"This is an investment in preparedness, resilience, and the protection of every Filipino's right to health," he said.