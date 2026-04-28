700 residents get free care in West Crame medical mission

A total of 433 beneficiaries underwent laboratory diagnostics, including Chem 12 and HbA1c tests, while others received physician consultations, ECG, and X-ray services. Two mobile X-ray units were deployed to support faster diagnosis, with results used for immediate medical evaluation and treatment. The laboratory services alone were valued at around P866,000, based on standard package costs, excluding additional support such as medicines and logistics.

“Batid po namin na sa araw-araw na pangangailangan ng aming mga residente, hindi po laging sapat ang aming kakayahan upang matugunan ang lahat ng kanilang serbisyong medikal. Kaya naman taos-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa mga ganitong inisyatiba mula sa mga partner organizations na tumutulong upang punan ang mga kakulangan at makapaghatid ng agarang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa aming mga nasasakupan,” said Barangay Chairman Marcelino Trinidad.