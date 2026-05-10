Glass and Stone: A dialogue of Kaufman and Orlina

David Kaufman’s artistic odyssey is in the alchemy of form, where the rigid discipline of architectural stone meets the fluid grace of contemporary vision. Splitting his time between Manila and Madrid, the artist has swiftly ascended the global stage.

By engineering emotion into marble and mixed media, he has mounted over 40 exhibitions since 2023. His work is a testament to the “modern Renaissance man” — a dual-career maven who translates industrial expertise into a tactile, poetic language that challenges our perception of structure and space.