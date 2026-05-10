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ARCHITECTURE OF LIGHT: Isaiah Cacnio’s digital tapestry at Comuna

A PIECE titled ‘The Radiant’ by Isaiah Cacnio being projected on the plants of Comuna.
A PIECE titled ‘The Radiant’ by Isaiah Cacnio being projected on the plants of Comuna.Photographs courtesy of Comuna
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In the heart of Makati’s creative enclave, Comuna became a sanctuary of light and motion as Isaiah Cacnio unveiled his latest exhibition, Shared Coordinates, at RiseSpace Art Gallery last April. 

The atmosphere was nothing short of poetic, a rhythmic convergence of art and community that mirrored the gentle pulse of the city after sunset. 

AN immersive outdoor projection at the common grounds of Comuna.
AN immersive outdoor projection at the common grounds of Comuna.
‘SHARED COORDINATES’ art installation by Isaiah Cacnio.
‘SHARED COORDINATES’ art installation by Isaiah Cacnio.
A PIECE titled ‘The Radiant’ by Isaiah Cacnio being projected on the plants of Comuna.
Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry
ALLAN Rommel Adia, JJ Acuña and Maya Colayco.
ALLAN Rommel Adia, JJ Acuña and Maya Colayco.

As the evening deepened, the building itself transformed into a canvas; the exterior was bathed in shifting projection-mapped patterns that turned the industrial facade into a “new, now, next” statement on the fluid boundaries of personal and public space.

The experience reached its zenith during the artist talk and media day, where Cacnio shared the “street-smart diskarte” and mathematical precision behind his digital mastery. He wasn’t just presenting art; he was weaving a narrative of modern heritage, where math formulas and Python scripts are the new brushes of the Filipino soul. 

ALEXIS Venzon and Kiran Kala.
ALEXIS Venzon and Kiran Kala.
A PIECE titled ‘The Radiant’ by Isaiah Cacnio being projected on the plants of Comuna.
When abstract botanicals and contemporary sacred art converge
MAY Cacnio and Mel Souza.
MAY Cacnio and Mel Souza.

Standing before a crowd of local visionaries and curators, Cacnio articulated how even the smallest presence ripples outward to shape a shared environment. It was a monumental feat of storytelling through light — a reminder that in the architecture of play and creativity, the most enduring connections are those that are simply felt, leaving an indelible trace long after the projection fades.

JAPPY Agoncillo and Trickie Lopa.
JAPPY Agoncillo and Trickie Lopa.
MATEO Cacnio
MATEO Cacnio
JASON Magbanua
JASON Magbanua
HAMILL Buyco, Sarah Buyco, Victoria Montinola, Isaiah Cacnio, Patrick de Veyra, Jason Montinola and Jeff Siscar.
HAMILL Buyco, Sarah Buyco, Victoria Montinola, Isaiah Cacnio, Patrick de Veyra, Jason Montinola and Jeff Siscar.
PAINTER Kenneth Montegrande.
PAINTER Kenneth Montegrande.
Isaiah Cacnio Shared Coordinates exhibit
Makati digital art projection mapping
Filipino new media art installation'
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