Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry

At the elusive enclave of Artelano II along FB Harrison, the vernissage for "In Dialogue" unfolded as a brilliant convergence of form and philosophy.

A centerpiece project by Brigino/Giron Artiste In Residence, the exhibition found its silent protagonist in Italian sculptor Andreas Senoner, whose evocative wood carvings anchored a milieu that felt both historic and breathlessly modern. Supported by the patronage of KMC Cares, the afternoon was less of a static display and more of a living, breathing intercultural exchange.