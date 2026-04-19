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Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry

Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry
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At the elusive enclave of Artelano II along FB Harrison, the vernissage for "In Dialogue" unfolded as a brilliant convergence of form and philosophy.

A centerpiece project by Brigino/Giron Artiste In Residence, the exhibition found its silent protagonist in Italian sculptor Andreas Senoner, whose evocative wood carvings anchored a milieu that felt both historic and breathlessly modern. Supported by the patronage of KMC Cares, the afternoon was less of a static display and more of a living, breathing intercultural exchange.

Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry
Finding joy in ‘making’
WORK of stone clay, acrylic and cotton thread by Andreas Senoner and Kim Lim.
WORK of stone clay, acrylic and cotton thread by Andreas Senoner and Kim Lim.
CARVED wood and acrylic work by Andreas Senoner and Bjorn Calleja.
CARVED wood and acrylic work by Andreas Senoner and Bjorn Calleja.
SELF portrait photography by Peter Tomka.
SELF portrait photography by Peter Tomka.
OIL painting on carved wood by Andreas Senoner and Jigger Cruz.
OIL painting on carved wood by Andreas Senoner and Jigger Cruz.

In this mute colloquy, Senoner’s European sensibilities found themselves intertwined with the visceral textures of Jigger Cruz, the playful defiance of Bjorn Calleja, and the refined perspectives of Kim Lim and Peter Tomka. It was a celebration of materiality — a tactile symphony that drew a discerning crowd of the metro’s art set and enthusiasts alike.

As sunlight filtered through the gallery, "In Dialogue" proved that when different cultures and mediums truly speak, the result is a vision that is as seamless as it is profound.”

Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry
‘Full Circle’ exhibits continuity, where time is not an enemy
COSTUME Institute of La Salle Benilde director Gerry Torres.
COSTUME Institute of La Salle Benilde director Gerry Torres.
TRICKIE Lopa
TRICKIE Lopa
ALEXA Andanar
ALEXA Andanar
AIRA Cruz
AIRA Cruz
MARK Wilson and Jaime Ponce de Leon.
MARK Wilson and Jaime Ponce de Leon.
STANDING are Andreas Senoner, Peter Tomka, Junie Pena, Nat Pena, Jon Cuyson, Kit Mendoza and Eric Paras; seated are Ian Giron, Bambina Olivares and Cara Wilson.
STANDING are Andreas Senoner, Peter Tomka, Junie Pena, Nat Pena, Jon Cuyson, Kit Mendoza and Eric Paras; seated are Ian Giron, Bambina Olivares and Cara Wilson.
ALELEE Andanar with artists Jigger Cruz, Bjorn Calleja and Kim Lim.
ALELEE Andanar with artists Jigger Cruz, Bjorn Calleja and Kim Lim.
contemporary art
In Dialogue
Brigino/Giron Artiste In Residence

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