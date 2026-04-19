Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry

At the elusive enclave of Artelano II along FB Harrison, the vernissage for "In Dialogue" unfolded as a brilliant convergence of form and philosophy.
A centerpiece project by Brigino/Giron Artiste In Residence, the exhibition found its silent protagonist in Italian sculptor Andreas Senoner, whose evocative wood carvings anchored a milieu that felt both historic and breathlessly modern. Supported by the patronage of KMC Cares, the afternoon was less of a static display and more of a living, breathing intercultural exchange.
In this mute colloquy, Senoner’s European sensibilities found themselves intertwined with the visceral textures of Jigger Cruz, the playful defiance of Bjorn Calleja, and the refined perspectives of Kim Lim and Peter Tomka. It was a celebration of materiality — a tactile symphony that drew a discerning crowd of the metro’s art set and enthusiasts alike.
As sunlight filtered through the gallery, "In Dialogue" proved that when different cultures and mediums truly speak, the result is a vision that is as seamless as it is profound.”