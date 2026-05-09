Arnold Vegafria teases Philippine-based international pageant plans

“If MGI will give it to Jojo [Bragais] or anybody willing to accept, I am open if they want to give it to others,” he said.

The pageant executive explained that after years of handling international beauty competitions, he now wants to focus on creating a homegrown global pageant platform.

“After delivering two queens from the Philippines, it is about time I create our own international pageant,” Vegafria shared. “I have to choose.”

According to him, countries like Thailand and Vietnam have successfully built internationally recognized pageant brands, something he believes the Philippines can also achieve on an even bigger scale.

“My plan is put our own. Vietnam and Thailand is very successful. Why don’t we have one from the Philippines to create our own pageant,” he explained. “Apart from Miss Earth. A bigger and better.”

Vegafria added that his partnership with the Viva Group of Companies is part of his long-term vision of expanding opportunities not only in pageantry, but also in entertainment and global branding.

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the Miss Grand Philippines franchise, Vegafria clarified that he remains on good terms with Nawat Itsaragrisil .

“We are friends. We have no problem,” he stressed. “I don’t want to create enemies. I always have a good relationship with international directors.”

The newly formed collaboration between ALV Talents Circuit and Viva Artist Agency is also expected to open doors for several beauty queens transitioning into showbiz and mainstream entertainment.