Amid heightened scrutiny over the use of CIFs, De Leon stressed that the funds would remain subject to existing government auditing and accountability rules.

“We wish to reiterate that the use of confidential and intelligence funds remain subject to existing budgeting, utilization, liquidation, and auditing rules to ensure accountability and that the funds are used solely for their intended purposes,” De Leon said.

Rules governing the use and auditing of CIFs are provided under Joint Circular 2015-01 issued by the DBM, Commission on Audit (COA), Department of the Interior and Local Government, Governance Commission for GOCCs and Department of National Defense.

The circular has figured prominently in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, whose alleged misuse of confidential funds is among the issues raised against her.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd), which Duterte previously headed, received a combined P612.5 million in confidential funds from 2022 to 2023.

Portions of the expenditures were later flagged by COA over alleged irregularities in supporting liquidation documents.

Notably, neither the OVP nor DepEd was allocated confidential funds under the proposed 2027 national budget.