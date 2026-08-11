Gumiran said stewardship, transformation, readiness, organizational development, nation-building and fear of God would guide his leadership.

“As your 68th Commanding General, I shall lead our Army with a clear purpose — to build a stronger, more capable, and future-ready force. I will provide the leadership, guidance, and enabling environment for us to succeed,” Gumiran said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who attended the ceremony, said Gumiran's years of frontline command experience, overseas exposure and education at the U.S. Army War College had prepared him to lead the Army.

“Continue the mission. Preserve the Army's strong sense of duty and keep faith with our soldiers,” Marcos told Gumiran.

The President tasked the new Army chief with building a force capable of securing the country's land domain, supporting joint operations and contributing to the defense of Philippine sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Marcos said Gumiran would lead the Army as it continues its transition toward external defense while maintaining its role in disaster response.

He also urged Gumiran to lead with discipline and integrity, uphold the Constitution and protect the trust of the Filipino people.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992, Gumiran previously headed the AFP Western Mindanao Command, where he oversaw security operations in Western Mindanao.

He also commanded the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division and the 602nd Infantry Brigade and held leadership positions in the 7th and 38th Infantry battalions.

Gumiran completed the Scout Ranger Course, Basic Airborne Course, Special Operations Training, Infantry Officer Basic and Advance Courses, and Command and General Staff Course.

He earned a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the U.S. Army War College and holds a master's degree in public management, major in development and security, from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

The Army said Gumiran's command and staff experience across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, as well as overseas, had given him a broad understanding of the country's operational and security landscape.