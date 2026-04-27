Nawat, Veena set to attend Miss Universe Philippines 2026 finals

International pageant figures Nawat Itsaragrisil and Veena Praveenar Singh are set to visit the Philippines for the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation night.
The two are scheduled to arrive from 1 to 3 May and will attend the grand finals on 2 May, adding an international presence to one of the country’s most anticipated pageant events.
Nawat, a key figure in the Asian pageant circuit, is known for his influence in shaping regional competitions, while Veena continues to draw attention following her first runner-up finish at Miss Universe 2025.
Their participation reflects increasing collaboration among global pageant platforms and highlights the Philippines’ growing role in the international pageant scene.
For local fans, the visit offers a rare opportunity to see two prominent figures up close during a major milestone for the national competition.
Organizers said the presence of Nawat and Veena is expected to elevate the coronation night, reinforcing its status as a globally recognized event in pageantry.