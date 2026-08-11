“He denied all the allegations, there is no basis,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino acknowledged that Paras knew talent manager alias “Ken” and had a business relationship with him dating to 2022, when Paras was involved in movie production. He denied, however, that Paras hired or recruited women.

According to Tolentino, the women voluntarily approached Paras with information about an alleged incident in 2025. Paras then sought lawyers to help them prepare affidavits.

“So, nagtawag siya ng mga abogado para magawa lang ng affidavit. Yun lang,” Tolentino said.

He confirmed that Paras, the talent manager and several women met and said CCTV footage of the meeting exists, but denied that recruitment or a supposed “script” was discussed.

“Totoo na yung meeting. In fact, may CCTV,” he said.

Asked about NBI Director Melvin Matibag’s earlier description of the bureau’s evidence as being as strong as “Superman,” Tolentino quipped: “Sa akin din, mas malakas pa kay Batman.”

Leviste invokes right to silence

Leviste’s lawyer, Gabrielle Rondain Kapunan, separately appeared before the NBI-National Capital Region and invoked the congressman’s right to remain silent.

Kapunan also denied Leviste’s involvement in the alleged plot.

“Again, no comment. And, yes, we deny,” she said.

Leviste had initially been subpoenaed to appear before the NBI last week but did not attend. He reportedly left the Philippines on 2 August.