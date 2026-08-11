Drivers from the Super Sporting, Sporting and Legacy classes will compete in Vios one-make race cars, while the Tamaraw class will race in Tamaraw OMRs.

“As a new track for our Vios OMRs and Tamaraw OMRs, BRC will be an exciting challenge for our drivers. Our aim at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has always been to provide opportunities for racers to push the limits for better and to bring racing closer to different car communities. We hope this new racetrack will reignite the passion of our racers and existing fans, and attract the interest of people getting into motorsports,” TMP Senior Vice President for Marketing Sherwin Chua-Lim said.

The race weekend will also continue Toyota's use of lower-carbon biofuel blends introduced during the previous round.

Vios OMRs will run on E20 fuel, a 20 percent bioethanol blend, while Tamaraw OMRs will use B5 fuel, a 5 percent coco-biodiesel blend.

TMP said the initiative seeks to support national energy security and the development of biofuel supply chains through collaboration with stakeholders, including the agricultural sector.

“We have received positive feedback from the racers on how biodiesel and bioethanol blend fuels perform on extreme conditions, so we are further studying the feasibility of continuing the use of these low-carbon fuels for our succeeding motorsports events,” TMP First Vice President for Corporate Affairs Josephine Villanueva said.

“While we continue to face energy security issues in the country, we hope this initiative will result in improved knowledge on the positive benefits of higher biofuel blends for wider use of motorists,” she added.

Race Weekend 3 will also be livestreamed on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines Facebook page.