Gumiran became the Army’s 68th commanding general, succeeding Navarrete, who assumed the AFP’s top post on 21 July.

“I accept this duty with confidence, not because of any individual capability, but because I have complete faith in the men and women of the Philippine Army,” Gumiran said.

“Together, we will continue to build an organization that is ready to meet present and future challenges.”

Marcos expressed confidence in Gumiran, citing his extensive command experience.

“Your years of frontline command from platoon leader to commander of the Western Mindanao Command, together with your experience abroad and education at the U.S. Army War College, have prepared you for this responsibility,” Marcos said.