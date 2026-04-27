Javier assumes WESCOM post as AFP stresses maritime defense

In his message, Brawner credited Villanueva for sustaining a steady and credible presence in the West Philippine Sea.

“Maritime and sovereignty patrols were carried out with discipline and purpose. Our domain awareness improved. Our posture remained firm—without escalation, without compromise. The work you have done has strengthened our position, not just operationally but institutionally,” he said.

Addressing Javier, Brawner underscored the need for continuity and decisive leadership.

“To Vice Admiral Alan M. Javier, you come into this role with experience that is both operational and strategic. Your task is clear: sustain presence, strengthen deterrence, build capability, and lead your people well,” he said.

Brawner reaffirmed the command’s role in safeguarding national interests.

“Leadership has changed, but the mission has not. Support your commander and do your part. Stay disciplined and focused because what you do here matters—to our fishermen, to our trade routes, and to our future as a maritime nation,” he added.